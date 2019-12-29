Waves Hits One Day Trading Volume of $120.50 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Waves has a total market cap of $106.17 million and approximately $120.50 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00014196 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, HitBTC, COSS and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,722,076 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Exmo, HitBTC, Kuna, Liqui, Upbit, Exrates, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, BCEX, YoBit, Coinbe, Binance, COSS, Bitbns, Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.