Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $67.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,945. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after buying an additional 123,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.