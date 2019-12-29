Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.