Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.68 ($215.91).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI opened at €106.30 ($123.60) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.45.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.