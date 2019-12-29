Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 3rd

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 268,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

