XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and YoBit. XYO has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.05897380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001209 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, BitMart, YoBit, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

