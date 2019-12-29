YEE Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, YEE has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $167,609.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, ABCC and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.05910047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001212 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC, FCoin, Huobi, DEx.top, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

