Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.18. Twitter reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Twitter stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627,234. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,646 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

