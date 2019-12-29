Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report $10.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $19.45 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $28.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $38.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.12 million, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $35.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 16.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DURECT by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $629.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.75. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

