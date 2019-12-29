Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.69 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,083. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

