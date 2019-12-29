Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVN shares. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.84. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

