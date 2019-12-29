Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 28,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,319. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in J Alexanders by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 605,288 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in J Alexanders by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J Alexanders by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in J Alexanders by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in J Alexanders by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.