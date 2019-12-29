Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALPN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.87. 18,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,962. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

