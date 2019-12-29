Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

BLFS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,049.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,301 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 323,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

