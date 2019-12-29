Zacks: Brokerages Expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Analysts expect that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will announce sales of $171.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. California Water Service Group reported sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year sales of $709.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. 192,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.20. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

