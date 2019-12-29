Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post sales of $116.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.40 million to $118.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $471.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.40 million to $478.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $475.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $582,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

