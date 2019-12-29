Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth $16,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 172,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Bank by 868.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in National Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.