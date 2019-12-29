Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.47. Scor has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

