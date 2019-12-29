Zap Achieves Market Capitalization of $254,071.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Zap has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $254,071.00 and $9,448.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

