Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,115. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

