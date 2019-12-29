ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,201.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $23,201.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00020177 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

