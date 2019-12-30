$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.