$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Natural Gas Services Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

NGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.