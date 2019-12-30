$0.24 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 185,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.