$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,213. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $820.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $564,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

