$1.08 EPS Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 45.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 391,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

