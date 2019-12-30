$1.64 EPS Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.68. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLNX. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $117.86. 305,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $121.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

