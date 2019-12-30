$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.72 million and the highest is $129.79 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $355.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $26,399.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 627,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

