1SG (1SG) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $58,493.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Kryptono, BitMart and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00341414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013757 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003499 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG (1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

