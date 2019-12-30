3DCoin Price Hits $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 297.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $737.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 261.6% higher against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

