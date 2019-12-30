3P Learning (ASX:3PL) Shares Up 0.6%

3P Learning Ltd (ASX:3PL) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.86 ($0.61) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.61), 81,327 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

3P Learning Company Profile (ASX:3PL)

3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells online educational programs to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education with e-learning programs covering mathematics, spelling, literacy, reading, and phonics. The company offers its products under the Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Spellodrome, and WordFlyers brand names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.