58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WUBA shares. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WUBA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 195,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,270. 58.com has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

