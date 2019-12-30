$66.97 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $66.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $176.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.93 million to $178.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.36 million.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 37,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

