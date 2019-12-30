$870.54 Million in Sales Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $870.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.90 million and the highest is $888.99 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $859.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 234,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,177. BMC Stock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,350,303.91. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

