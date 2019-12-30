Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.33. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. 93,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,307. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

