Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 4,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.17) million for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 674.63%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.