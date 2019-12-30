ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.75 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

