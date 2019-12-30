Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 341,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Aevi Genomic Medicine
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.
