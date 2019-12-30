Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 341,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

