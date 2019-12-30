AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.