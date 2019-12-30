Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) versus OFS Capital (OTCMKTS:OFS) Financial Survey

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Minds and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

OFS Capital has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Minds and OFS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital $42.83 million 3.53 $9.57 million $1.38 8.20

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Minds.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Minds and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital 9.20% 11.47% 4.13%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Minds has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats Allied Minds on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

