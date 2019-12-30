Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

IVAL traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. 24,944 shares of the company traded hands. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

