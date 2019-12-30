Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.67 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $838,066.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00013946 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

