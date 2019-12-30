Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.35 (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3528 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BATT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. 12,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

