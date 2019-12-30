Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Plans $0.08 — Dividend

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.62. 14,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

