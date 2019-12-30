Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $0.96. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 231,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228,314 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 142,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. 360,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

