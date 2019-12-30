Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SpartanNash by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 163,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

