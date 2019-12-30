Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.74. 675,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,287,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684,297 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,430,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 646,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

