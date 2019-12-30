Analysts Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 162,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,101. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97.

In other Union Bankshares news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

