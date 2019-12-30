Analysts Expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Noble reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Noble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 3,835,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.49. Noble has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Noble by 84.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 279,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Noble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Noble by 51.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Noble by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

