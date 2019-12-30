Analysts Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 237.38

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.38 ($3.12).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRW. Deutsche Bank upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of MRW stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 204.10 ($2.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,088,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.61.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

